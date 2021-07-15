The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Microsoft's Big Back-To-School Sale Has Deals On Surface Duo, Xbox Controllers, Razer Blade 17
Everything from the Microsoft Surface Duo to the Razer Blade 17 is on sale at Microsoft Store right now.
Summer is almost over, which means that schools are back soon. Microsoft is helping you get geared up for the months of study ahead, with deals on Windows laptops, Surface devices, and more. And of course, you don't actually need to be heading back to school to take advantage of some great discounts right now.
Microsoft's back-to-school sale is in full swing, with some of the biggest discounts across its Surface range. There are a variety of bundles that bring together a Surface, keyboard, and Microsoft 365 for some great savings across the bunch, as well as deep discounts on Surface Laptops and even its Android-powered Surface Duo smartphone.
It's not just Microsoft hardware on sale, either. There are deals on Windows-powered laptops, from entry-level notebooks to powerhouse gaming laptops from Razer and everything in between. Xbox accessories are on sale, too, from new Xbox controllers, charging docks, and third-party peripherals to get you going with some gaming to accompany any upcoming studies. Keep in mind that if you're a current student or educator, you can also benefit from a year-round 10% discount as well as up to 30% off Microsoft's hardware warranty program throughout the month of July. For now, check out the best Microsoft back-to-school deals below. For more back-to-school deals, Apple is also having a major sale right now that includes a free AirPods offer for students and teachers.
Microsoft Surface Duo
Starting at $650 (was $1,400)
The Surface Duo is Microsoft back at its most fun and experimental, taking the idea of a foldable smartphone and turning it into a sort of pocket-sized electronic sandwich instead. Utilizing a unique hinge, the Duo opens like a book with a dual-screen experience unique to just a handful of other devices. It's a curious phone, but one that was very expensive at launch. Starting at $650 today, however, it's a less frightening proposition if you're looking for a truly unique smartphone experience.
Microsoft Surface Go 2 + Type Cover Bundle
Starting at $550 (save up to $170)
If you don't require the raw horsepower of the Surface Pro but need Windows on the go, the Surface Go 2 might be the perfect tablet for you. This bundle offers the easiest way to get everything you need in one purchase, with discounts on the tablet itself, the keyboard type cover, and optional Microsoft 365 software. The cheapest bundle, at just $550, offers the Surface Go 2 with the Intel Pentium 4425Y processor as well as a regular, non-Alcantara type cover. You can mix and match more powerful Surface Go 2's with more luxurious type covers and optional Microsoft software and still save across the range, so this is a great time to take the plunge if you've been waiting for it.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Starting at $724 (save up to $198)
Much like the Surface Go 2, the Surface Laptop Go strikes that balance of price and performance for users who just need a sleek, reliable laptop to get simple tasks done. You can save up to $197 today on select models, with the Intel Core i5 model (with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage) coming in at just over $720 with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete included. Even for light use, that might not be enough power to get things done, which makes the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage option a great deal at just over $970.
Razer Blade 17 Laptop
$2,400 (was $3,200)
For real power users, you can save up to $800 on Razer's renowned Blade 17 laptop at Microsoft today. This model offers an Intel Core i9 (9th-generation), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display is only 1080p, but at 17.3 inches and with a high refresh rate, you'll be able to let the included RTX 2070 sing with most modern titles. This is also perfect for intense workloads such as video editing or programming, so at just $2,400, you're getting a lot of power in a thin, elegant body.
Xbox Series Controller
$50 (was $60)
The latest iteration of the Xbox controller is slightly smaller, has a grippy, ergonomic texture on the back, and adds a highly-requested share button for capturing screenshots and video clips. They also come in a variety of colors, from the traditional black and white designs to the more eye-catching Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt colors. The good news is that all of them are on sale at Microsoft's store, where you can grab a new controller for your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC for $5 to $10 off. The Carbon Black model is available for $50. Amazon is price-matching this too, though stock there is limited.
