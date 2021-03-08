Microsoft's Bethesda Purchase Approved By European Commission

The European Commission has approved Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda, bringing the deal one step closer to being official. The commission approved the merger without conditions, clearing the last hurdle Microsoft needed to overcome to make the $7.5 billion purchase.

The ruling was similar to other Microsoft purchases (including GitHub most recently) with the competition commission finding that the merger "does not raise serious doubts as to its compatibility with the common market." Once the purchase is final Microsoft's in-house studio tally will jump up to 23, with studios such as Arkane Studios (Prey, Deathloop), iD Software (Doom), MachineGames (Wolfenstein), Bethesda Game Studios (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim), Tango Gameworks (Ghostwire: Tokyo), and more joining the fold.

As part of the new arrangement, Bethesda's future games will release on Xbox Game Pass for no extra charge the same day they launch elsewhere. It's unclear if Microsoft will move toward making future Bethesda games purely Xbox and PC titles, though it's honoring the agreement between Bethesda and Sony to make Deathloop a timed PlayStation exclusive. A new subsidiary called Vault has also been created to handle Bethesda properties in the future.

Microsoft is rumored to be hosting an event later this month, where it could potentially detail some of the plans it has for future Bethesda titles. The question around exclusivity has been a hot topic since the merger was announced in September last year and could be telling for the futures of projects such as Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, and more.