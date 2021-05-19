Microsoft Will Finally Put The Last Nail In Internet Explorer's Coffin In 2022

After more than 25 years of service, Microsoft's Internet Explorer web browser will be officially retired in 2022. The tech giant took a big step away from the aging (but historically important) browser back in 2015 with the introduction of its successor Microsoft Edge, but this retirement is still an important step.

"Today...we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," said Sean Lyndersay in the blog post announcing the shift. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

In the blog, Lyndersay notes that the company announced the end of Internet Explorer support for Microsoft 365 online services such as OneDrive and Office 365 last year. He also wrote that Microsoft Edge's Internet Explorer mode will allow users to access older or "legacy" websites that do not display properly in modern browsers. Internet Explorer 11 will be officially retired on June 15, 2022 on most versions of Windows 10, though certain machines are exempted.

Lyndersay cites Edge's improved security and modern features as key improvements over Internet Explorer. That said, many businesses still use Internet Explorer every day, which necessitated the introduction of Edge's "IE Mode" to support older features like ActiveX controls. Though it's hardly a surprising step, Internet Explorer is still the tool that helped Microsoft win the Browser Wars of the 1990's against competitors like Netscape Navigator, and it's an important part of the company's history.