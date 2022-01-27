Microsoft Will Eventually Stop Billing Dormant Xbox Live Gold And Game Pass Subscriptions

Microsoft is adopting a more consumer-friendly approach to auto-renewals.

By on

Comments

Microsoft has announced that it will begin canceling dormant Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions, though the consumer protection practice will only be available in the UK for now.

The company has announced this new measure as per a voluntary agreement with the UK’s Competitions and Market Authority (CMA). The CMA has been actively investigating auto-renewal subscriptions for all major gaming platforms since 2019, though neither Sony nor Nintendo has publicly committed to any changes to their services.

Click To Unmute
  1. Gran Turismo 7 - Find Your Line Trailer
  2. PS Plus February Game Revealed… Let The Crumpocalypse Begin | GameSpot News
  3. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PS4 vs PS5 Graphics Comparison
  4. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Video Review
  5. History of Pokémon Games (Mainline Series)
  6. Crysis 4 (Working Title) Announcement Trailer
  7. Elder Scrolls Online - High Isle Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  8. Apex Legends: Defiance Launch Trailer
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Aftermath: Fast Pace Battles Trailer
  10. Summertime Madness - Extended Release Trailer
  11. Two Point Campus | PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW!
  12. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Major Update Announcement

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss

Microsoft will begin reaching out to those subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass who haven’t used the service in at least one year. It will inform customers how to opt-out of future payments, and those who continue to pay but not use their subscription for another full year (24 total months) will automatically have their service canceled for them.

In addition to these changes, Microsoft has agreed to provide better information about auto-renewing subscriptions, including clearer details regarding the frequency in which services are re-upped and how to receive a refund for accidental renewals.

The CMA appears happy with Microsoft’s decision and remains hopeful that other companies will follow suit. “Other companies offering memberships and subscriptions that auto-renew should take note, and review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law” Executive Director of Enforcement Michael Grenfell shared in a statement on the matter.

Microsoft’s consumer-friendly changes will apply first in the UK, but the company tells The Verge that it will begin rolling out globally at some point in the near-future.

Popular streaming service Netflix underwent similar adjustments back in 2020. With Microsoft now onboard, too, it's likely that we'll begin seeing more companies adopt this type of protection practice.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)