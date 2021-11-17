Microsoft Will Continue To Support Windows 10 With Annual Updates

Accompanying the Windows 10 November 2021 update--also called Windows 10 21H2--comes Microsoft's official announcement on the future of Windows 10 updates. The OS will get updated once a year--instead of the usual twice-a-year updates--matching Windows 11 annual update schedule. That means the next Windows 10 update will come in the latter half of 2022.

For those not ready to transition to Windows 11, there's still a bit of leeway left for sticking to Microsoft 10: Microsoft also stated that it will support "at least one version" of Windows 10 until October 14, 2025. For the Windows 10 21H2's Home and Pro editions, 18 months of support has been promised. Windows 10 21H2 Enterprise and Education editions will get a longer period of support, receiving 30 months instead. Business versions of Windows 10 21H2 will get five years of service and support.

Windows 10 21H2 came with minor features like improved security during use of wifi networks and added support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux.

Windows 11 started rolling out on October 25, 2021, initiating the countdown clock for Windows 10's lifespan. If you still are running Windows 10 2004, be sure to upgrade as soon as possible. Support for Windows 10 2004 ends on December 14, 2021.