Microsoft Wants Your Halo Infinite Questions, Here's How To Submit Them

Halo developer 343 Industries is asking fans to submit questions to the development team about Halo Infinite for the next installment of the studio's "Ask 343" video series.

Community director Brian Jarrard said on Twitter that people should submit questions using the #Ask343 hashtag on Twitter. 343 will select some to answer in a future video.

To set expectations, Jarrard said 343 wants you to focus your questions on the latest update for Halo Infinite, which covered the game's campaign, its Zeta Halo location, and the graphical upgrades. "Answers to your other questions will come in due time," Jarrard said.

If you've got questions for the team following yesterday's Inside Infinite blog, let us know using #Ask343 and we'll answer some in a future video. We're generally staying within the context of this latest update - answers to your other questions will come in due time. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) February 26, 2021

The previous Ask 343 video focused on Halo Infinite's sandbox elements, with designer Quinn DelHoyo spending 25 minutes answering questions about the sandbox with an impressive amount of depth and transparency. Here's to hoping this next Ask 343 video is as extensive.

You can re-watch the earlier Ask 343 video below.

As part of the latest "Inside Infinite" blog post, 343 shared a ton of details about Zeta Halo, while the studio also released a series of screenshots from Halo Infinite that reveal the massive graphical upgrade the game has seen since we saw the campaign in July 2020.

Halo Infinite will release in Fall 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it's included with Game Pass. The multiplayer element will be completely free-to-play.