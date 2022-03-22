Microsoft Teases Halo Collaboration With Boot Company Wolverine

Microsoft has teased a partnership between Halo and the boot company Wolverine. A cryptic teaser posted on social media today suggests a Halo-branded Wolverine boot is on the way.

The teaser message tells fans to get ready to "STEP inside," which sure sounds like a reference to Wolverine creating a special Halo boot. "Step inside" was also one of Halo Infinite's marketing taglines. Fans can sign up on the Halo x Wolverine website to get updates.

Halo x @Wolverine.

STEP inside.

Go to https://t.co/lh7o7A5eYz and sign-up to be the first to know. pic.twitter.com/l0kNdQUSo7 — Halo (@Halo) March 22, 2022

Wolverine is a famous American footwear company founded in the 1800s known for producing work boots and other outdoors and rugged apparel. There is no word on when the Halo x Wolverine partnership will be formally unveiled, but it'll likely happen soon.

Some of Halo's other recent non-gaming partnerships have included Halo-themed Swarovski crystals and various candies and snacks. Microsoft also teamed up with Riddell and Bauer for a Halo-branded football helmet and goalie pads, respectively.

It's a big week for Halo, as the long-awaited Halo TV series starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief premieres March 24 on Paramount+. The show will break from series tradition and reveal Master Chief's face, though the games might not do this considering the TV show and games have different canon.

As for Halo Infinite, Season 2: Lone Wolves is launching May 3 with new maps and modes. Unfortunately, however, campaign co-op has been delayed further.