Microsoft Teams Up With The Rock To Promote Xbox Mini-Fridges

Select influencers received a treat this week when a mini-fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X arrived on their doorsteps. As part of a partnership between Microsoft and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new line of ZOA energy drinks, the package also included a customized Xbox Series X controller featuring the ZOA logo on it, ZOA-branded sunglasses and six cans of the energy drink which the fridge had just enough space for.

"I may not be a competitive gamer (certainly not counting the years I beat everyone's ass on Madden), but I do know what it means to compete," Johnson said in a note that was included with the care package according to VGC. "If you want to rise to the top – whether that's gaming, creating, working, anything--it takes discipline and hard work, but it also takes energy and focus."

This isn't the first time that Microsoft has transformed the boxy design of the Xbox Series X into a next-gen refrigeration unit, as it rolled with the memes last year and sent full-sized fridges out to celebrities last year. Not just a huge replica of the Xbox Series X, the fridge even played boot-up music whenever its doors were opened. Last year, Xbox marketing director Aaron Greenberg asked fans if they would be interested in buying an Xbox mini-fridge, and the response was largely positive to the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

