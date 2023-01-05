Microsoft Reveals New Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, Preorders Live Now
Get both Forza Horizon 5 (with a bunch of extra in-game goodies) and a Xbox Series X in one single set.
If you're a serious Forza Horizon fan and still in need of an Xbox Series X console, Xbox is releasing a Xbox Series X - Forza Horizon 5 Bundle for $560. The set includes an Xbox Series X and wireless controller, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition with Hot Wheels expansion, VIP pass, Car pass, Welcome pack, and a future second expansion.
Preorders are live at Microsoft Store right now. The bundle will also be available at other retailers like Best Buy, Target, and GameStop later.
Xbox Series X - Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($560)
The Hot Wheels expansion includes 10 new cars. The VIP pass contains three exclusive Forza Edition cars, Crown Flair, cosmetics, emotes, player house, double credit race rewards, weekly bonus Super Wheelspins, and more.
The Car pass gives players an expanded garage and includes 42 cars. The Welcome pack--surprise--gives even more cars. Players get five special cars, a player house, any Autoshow car, and three Common or Rare clothing items.
A future second expansion is planned, but no date has been announced yet.
The bundle is available to preorder right now and will ship to customers in the US, Canada, and select countries in Asia this week. Europe, Latin America, and other countries will see the bundle shipped later this month.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
