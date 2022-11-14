Microsoft Reveals New Xbox Series S Bundle, Preorders Are Live Now

One of the most relatively affordable ways to get into the current-gen console gaming space is by grabbing an Xbox Series S. Though it may not have the sheer hardware power of its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, the Series S model has next-gen features where it counts. With that said, Microsoft has unveiled a brand-new Xbox Series S bundle that's available to preorder now ahead of its November 29 release date.

Available at the Microsoft Store and at Best buy, the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle includes the console, the superb Xbox wireless controller in a white finish, and in-game cosmetics and virtual currencies for popular free-to-play games Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle

The Fortnite bundle includes the ruthless Hunter Saber Outfit, a variant style, the Saber's Fang Pickaxe, the Hunt Begins Wrap, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the game's store. Rocket League players can grab the Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, and Titanium Astro CSX Wheels, as well as 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to upgrade to Rocket League Pass Premium, build Blueprints or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket Item Shop.

Finally, Fall Guys fans the Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks to spend on costumes, colors, patterns, emotes, and celebrations for your Fall Guy. The Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle costs $300, and with the holiday season upon us, we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out at major retailers.

Like the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S has a lightning-fast SSD to store games on and Smart Delivery ensures that you always get the best version of a game on that system. As a highly tuned 1080p gaming machine, it's brilliant for plug-and-play gaming and its compact size makes it easy to take with you on trips.