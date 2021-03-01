PS Plus March Pokemon Legends Arceus WandaVision Easter Eggs Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Remake Pokemon Direct FF7 Remake Announced

Microsoft Responds To Rumor Of Elden Ring Reveal This Month

To set expectations, Microsoft says don't expect an Elden Ring news at its event this month (which itself is not confirmed).

Microsoft has responded to a report about Elden Ring, the next game from the developers of Bloodborne, confirming the game will not make an appearance at an event in March.

Marketing boss Aaron Greenberg said on Twitter that you should not expect an Elden Ring reveal during a Microsoft event in March, which also has not been confirmed.

"Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this," Greenberg said.

According to multiple reports, Microsoft is planning some kind of gaming event for March. Paul Thurrott reported that this will be a "what's new for gaming" event on March 23, though exactly what type of showcase it would be remains to be seen.

Separately, noted reporter Jason Schreier, who has consistently reported with accuracy on unannounced projects, said on Twitter that there is "strong evidence" that Elden Ring will be shown "relatively soon."

An action-RPG, Elden Ring is in development at FromSoftware, with Hidetaka Miyazaki serving as the game director. Acclaimed fantasy author George R.R. Martin consulted on the game.

Very, very little is known about Elden Ring in the way of specifics. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has played "quite a bit" of the game, and he's excited about it.

"I can't tell you much other than, as somebody who's played all of Miyazaki's games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he's done," Spencer told GameSpot. "I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it. I love seeing him challenging himself, he's a good friend of mine, expanding his horizons. I think it's a good thing."

Check out GameSpot's roundup of everything you need to know about Elden Ring to learn more.

Now Playing: Phil Spencer Talks Xbox, Halo, Elden Ring, And More

