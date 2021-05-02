Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Microsoft Reportedly Set To Cut Its Profit Split For Xbox Store Games

The allegedly leaked documents show its profit share will match that of the Epic Games Store.

By on

Comments

It appears Microsoft is set to cut its profit share for games sold on the Xbox Store to a fraction of what they currently are, and that new number will put it in line with the Epic Games Store.

Currently set to a 30% revenue split on game sales, the Xbox Store will change to give Microsoft just 12% of the profits from digital game sales, according to court documents obtained by The Verge that also touch on a potentially very limited exclusivity period for STALKER 2.

The new figure was brought up in the ongoing trial between Epic Games and Apple, likely because this new split would be exactly the same as what Epic Games takes on its own platform.

This split is significantly more favorable for developers than what competitors like Steam offer, and it aimed to draw companies away from the more-established stores. Because overall profits would be higher for developers and publishers as a result, this also meant some games were sold for less money on the Epic Games Store than Steam.

The documents say the Xbox Store change will happen at some point this year, but it's not clear if a provision requiring exclusive streaming rights for PC games will take effect. PC games using the split would need to be on xCloud, should that still stand.

Not everyone is so sure such a generous profit split will be implemented, however. NPD analyst Mat Piscatella is skeptical, tweeting that the increased audience size such a move would encourage would need to be "massive" for it to work.

Microsoft has more money than Scrooge McDuck, however, so it's very possible the company is willing to take a hit for years in order to strengthen the Xbox brand further. Its profits in just three months were high enough to pay for its $7.5 billion ZeniMax purchase twice.

Click To Unmute
  1. 37 Minutes of Resident Evil Village PC Demo Gameplay
  2. 48 Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Fallout: New Vegas’ Guns
  4. A Post Jeff World - Interview With New Overwatch Director Aaron Keller
  5. 6 Biggest Changes In New Pokémon Snap
  6. New Pokémon Snap - What To Do If You're Stuck
  7. Mass Effect Lore: Krogan And The Genophage
  8. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Skyscraper Unveil Trailer
  9. 16 Minutes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay | Sony State of Play
  10. Among Us PlayStation Announcement Trailer | Sony State of Play
  11. Subnautica: Below Zero Trailer | State of Play
  12. PlayStation State of Play | April 29th 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)