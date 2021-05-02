Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Microsoft Reportedly Only Has Three-Month Exclusivity On STALKER 2

Allegedly leaked documents also show its profit share will match that of the Epic Games Store.

By on

2 Comments

Allegedly leaked documents that also showed Microsoft's plan to cut its profit share for games sold on the Xbox Store also suggest STALKER 2 will not be an Xbox console exclusive for long.

Currently set to a 30% revenue split on game sales, the Xbox Store will change to give Microsoft just 12% of the profits from digital game sales, according to court documents obtained by The Verge that also touch on a potentially very limited exclusivity period for STALKER 2. According to the document, it will only be on Microsoft systems for three months before it can come to other platforms.

Tetris Effect: Connected is listed with a six-month exclusivity period on the Connected updates, which means those will likely be coming to PS4 very soon. Meanwhile, The Gunk will never come to other platforms, if the document is accurate, and will be available on Game Pass "in perpetuity."

The documents say the Xbox Store change will happen at some point this year, but it's not clear if a provision requiring exclusive streaming rights for PC games will take effect. PC games using the split would need to be on xCloud, should that still stand.

Not everyone is so sure such a generous profit split will be implemented, however. NPD analyst Mat Piscatella is skeptical, tweeting that the increased audience size such a move would encourage would need to be "massive" for it to work.

Microsoft has more money than Scrooge McDuck, however, so it's very possible the company is willing to take a hit for years in order to strengthen the Xbox brand further. Its profits in just three months were high enough to pay for its $7.5 billion ZeniMax purchase twice.

Click To Unmute
  1. 37 Minutes of Resident Evil Village PC Demo Gameplay
  2. 48 Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  3. Mass Effect Lore: Krogan And The Genophage
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Fallout: New Vegas’ Guns
  5. A Post Jeff World - Interview With New Overwatch Director Aaron Keller
  6. 6 Biggest Changes In New Pokémon Snap
  7. New Pokémon Snap - What To Do If You're Stuck
  8. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Skyscraper Unveil Trailer
  9. 16 Minutes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay | Sony State of Play
  10. Among Us PlayStation Announcement Trailer | Sony State of Play
  11. Subnautica: Below Zero Trailer | State of Play
  12. PlayStation State of Play | April 29th 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)