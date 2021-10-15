Microsoft Reminds Us How Forza Is Really Pronounced

With Forza Horizon 5's release coming up soon, Microsoft has reminded fans of the way that "Forza" is meant to be pronounced.

Xbox engineer Brenna Duffitt reminded people that it should be pronounced "FORT-ZA not FORZZZA." Xbox global games marketing's Kelly Lombardi chimed in as well with a funny meme of Hermione from Harry Potter explaining how Forza is actually pronounced.

Another Xbox marketing boss, Matt Chang, said the pronunciation is easy to remember. It's pronounced like Pizza. "That's what I tell people," Chang said.

Is now a good time to remind everyone it's pronounced FORT-ZA not FORZZZA — Brenna Duffitt (@brennadactyl) October 14, 2021

Forza pronounced like Pizza. That’s what I tell people. — Matt Chang (@4chun_cookie) October 14, 2021

Well, there you have it.

Forza Horizon 5, which is set in Mexico on a map that is 1.5 times the size of Forza Horizon 4, launches on November 9 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game was developed in three years instead of two, and this allowed the team at Playground to include new features and systems that might not have been possible otherwise, while the extra year gave the studio time to make the world twice as large as it might have been. For more, check out GameSpot's preview.