Microsoft Offered Sony A Deal To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation For The Next Decade - Report

Another decade (at least) of Call of Duty on PlayStation is allegedly on the table.

By on

Comments

As the pending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft continues to be analyzed by regulatory committees around the world, a new report by The New York Times has revealed an attempt by Microsoft to remedy one of rival Sony's largest issues with the acquisition: Call of Duty.

The report states that on November 11, Microsoft offered Sony a deal that would see new releases in the first-person shooter franchise continue to launch on PlayStation for the next decade. Sony, according to the report, did not comment on the offer when asked.

Click To Unmute
  1. How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
  2. Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s Guns PART 2
  4. Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
  5. 15 Things I Wish I Knew In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
  6. Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
  8. MultiVersus - Marvin the Martian Reveal
  9. Need for Speed Unbound - Speed Race Gameplay
  10. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
  11. Lin × Shadoweave | Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  12. Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation – Battle Pass Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Modern Warfare II Accolades Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The report comes after Microsoft accused Sony of overstating the franchise's impact on PlayStation's overall viability, which played a factor in the United Kingdom's regulatory commission's decision to send the deal to a second stage of scrutiny.

"The Referral Decision incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony which significantly exaggerate the importance of Call of Duty to it," Microsoft said after the UK decision. "While Sony may not welcome increased competition, it has the ability to adapt and compete."

The New York Times pieces include remarks from Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan about those assertions, saying they were "not true," and that "it is highly likely that the choices gamers have today will disappear if this deal goes ahead."

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was first announced back in January, when the Xbox parent company announced it would be paying $69.8 billion to bring the publisher into the fold. The sale came after months of tumult within Activision Blizzard, including reports of harassment against employees and accusations that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about the allegations and ignored them.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)