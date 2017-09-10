Microsoft Made A Custom, Light-Up Xbox One With The Chainsmokers

Microsoft and the DJ duo The Chainsmokers have teamed up for a special-edition Xbox One S that lights up. It's part of a larger initiative that will see Microsoft create custom Xbox One S consoles with "celebrities and brands."

As explained on the Xbox Wire, the Chainsmokers Xbox One S console uses a small, USB-powered processor that converts sound into a changing light show. There are 60 pixels that light up that not only looks cool but also creates what Microsoft says is a 3D effect. You can see the custom console and controllers in the video below.

We partnered with @Xbox to create this this amazing Xbox One S console. Tell us in a Tweet why you love it so much to win! pic.twitter.com/r3OY1WCqWi — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 8, 2017

"We were really pumped to work with Xbox on this project and help bring our music to life in a new way, by combining it with the best gaming console in the world," The Chainsmokers said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). "We knew the team would do something amazing, but when we saw the custom Xbox One S for the first time, we were both blown away by how cool the design is."

For his part, Xbox marketing director Aaron Greenberg said this console is unlike any custom console Microsoft has ever made. He also called it a "true piece of art."

Microsoft is giving the console away. You can try to win one by following The Chainsmokers on Twitter and replying with a message about why you like the design of the console. You can see the full contest rules here.

As for the other custom Xbox One consoles that Microsoft is making, these will be produced in partnership with "top personalities from music, sports, television, fashion, art and Hollywood." At least some of them should be announced later this year.

While you may never get your hands on these consoles, Microsoft is launching the Xbox One X in November. It's described as the most powerful console ever made, and it's also the smallest system Microsoft has ever produced. It'll live alongside the Xbox One S, which is less expensive (starting at around $250) compared to $500 for the Xbox One X. The Xbox One games and controllers you may already own will work on Xbox One X.