Microsoft Looking Into Allowing Users To Disable Xbox's Quick Resume Feature

A future Xbox update may allow people to disable Quick Resume, a feature that can run into issues in certain games. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told a fan on Twitter that the ability to disable Quick Resume "makes sense," and it's something he may ask his teams to look into.

"We will put it on the list of things to look at," Spencer said, as spotted by VGC.

Good feature ask, makes sense. We will put it on the list of things to look at. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 29, 2022

Quick Resume is one of the Xbox Series X|S's standout features, allowing multiple games to be suspended right where they are, with players able to jump back in without needing to reload. Or at least that's how it's supposed to work.

For a number of online games, like Fortnite, Battlefield 2042, MultiVersus, and more, players have reported that it's easier to actually close a game entirely and reboot. For Microsoft's own Halo Infinite, developer 343 Industries advised against using Quick Resume to avoid issues.

This is obviously far from ideal, so it's good to hear Microsoft is looking into the matter. And to be fair, when Quick Resume works well, as it does for a great variety and number of games, it's pretty incredible.

An Xbox update in March beefed up Quick Resume by allowing players to pin two games to it, meaning they'll always be available in an instant. As we reported previously, to pin a game to Quick Resume, users simply have to select a game, press the Menu button, and select "Pin to Quick Resume" from the dropdown menu. These games will only be removed if players manually remove them or if they have a mandatory update.