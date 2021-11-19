Microsoft Flight Simulator's Reno Air Races Expansion Is Out Now

Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest expansion, Reno Air Races, is officially available to purchase today.

The Reno Air Races: Expansion pack can be bought from the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace for $20. The pack includes the online multiplayer racing experience, as well as four detailed starter aircraft, including the North American T-6 Texan, the North American P-51 Mustang, the Aero L-39 Albatros, and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

The developer worked closely with the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) and a dozen pilots and owners to develop "highly authentic recreations" of many of the world’s most famous racing aircraft.

Alongside the expansion, players can also purchase the Reno Air Races: Full Collection which offers 40 officially licensed modeled planes, including 10 North American P-51 Mustangs, 10 North American T-6 Texans, 10 Aero L-39 Albatros, and 10 Aviat Pitts Special S1S. Also included are the "Gold" champions such as Miss America, Strega, Voodoo, Baron’s Revenge, Radial Velocity, Six-Cat, American Spirit, Pipsqueak, and more. The Reno Air Races: Full Collection costs $60.

Microsoft Flight Simulator and its expansion are now available on the Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, and Steam. The Game of the Year Edition is also available now and includes an additional eight airports, more aircraft, more tutorial and Discovery Flight options, DX12 support, and the new Reno Air Races event. Flight Simulator will also be joining the Xbox Cloud Gaming library in 2022.

In September, the game received its World Update 6 which saw enhancements to Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The update included new aerial imagery and high-resolution elevation maps, along with 3D cities such as Basel in Switzerland, and Vienna in Austria. Over 100 well-known locations and several airports including Lubeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt, and St. Gallen were also added, as well as extra discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips.