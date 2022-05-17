Microsoft Flight Simulator's Latest Free Update Focuses On Italy And Malta

Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest free World Update is here, and this time it's adding plenty of extra detail to the vistas of Italy and Malta. The update is out now, enhancing the region with more detailed geospatial data, including improved "digital elevation modelling, aerial and satellite imagery, and triangulated irregular network (TIN) modeling of 20 cities."

The new update will let virutual pilot explore some of the region's most iconic landmarks, including 94 points of interest in Italy, and 11 new points of interest added to Malta. Four airports in the region have also been fully handcrafted, including Palermo Airport (LICJ) in Sicily, Sondrio Airport (LILO) in the southern Tyrol, Marina di Campo Airport (LIRJ) on Elba Island, and the Bolanzo Airport (LIPB) in the southern Tyrol. 100 other airports have been enhanced with new details.

The newly added landmarks include some of the most iconic destinations in the region, such as Mount Vesuvius, the Vatican City, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but there are plenty of other landmarks to be explored, whether they're ancient ruins, modern architecture, or the breathtaking natural geography of the region.

As well as the new landmarks and increased detail, MFS has added three bush trips, three new discovery flights, and three landing challenges to be undertaken in the region.

The Italy and Malta update is the ninth of Microsoft's free World Updates, with previous iterations adding detail to regions including much of Western Europe, the USA, Australia, Japan, and more.