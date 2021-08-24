Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 6 Trailer Shows Off Hyper-Detailed European Monuments

At the Xbox Gamescom showcase, Microsoft showed off the next big update coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. This content drop will focus on Europe, with specific additions to German, Austrian, and Swiss landscapes, airports, and aircraft.

Much like past updates, World Update 6 will add an array of much more detailed regions to Flight Simulator. Although the entire world is modeled based on satellite imagery in the game, Microsoft has steadily added additional environmental quality to regions of the world. This update will give a fresh coat of paint to German, Austrian, and Swiss airports, overhaul European cityscapes, and include over 100 new points of interest.

World Update 6's trailer shows off some of the monuments you can expect to find rendered in high detail. These include Schwerin Castle, Cologne Cathedral, and the German archipelago Heligoland. In addition to environmental overhauls, the update will also add a handful of new activities like landing challenges and discovery flights. The update launches on September 7 and will be free to Flight Simulator players.

Alongside World Update 6, Microsoft also revealed some of the other new content that'll come to the game in the near future. This includes the Junkers Ju-52 German transport aircraft rendered with digital preservation techniques; this will be available for $15 on September 7 and is the first in an upcoming series of "Local Legends." There's also a Volocopter vertical-takeoff-and-landing air taxi update in the works, targeting a November release date, and a huge new content drop focusing on the Reno Air Race that's coming this fall.