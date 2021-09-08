Tracing The Stars Quest Guide September PS Plus Games Mass Effect News NBA 2K22 Social Hub New Halo Infinite Changes Xur Location
Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Has Been Delayed To 2022

Right into the delayed zone for Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun: Maverick expansion.

With the movie industry still on shaky ground thanks to ongoing concerns about the effects of COVID-19 and people concerned about the safety of crowded cinemas, Top Gun: Maverick was pushed back from its Thanksgiving release date to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022. This delay has had a knock-on effect on the Top Gun-themed expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator, as that content will now only arrive alongside the rescheduled film.

"Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022," Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios explained in a statement. "As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

Top Gun: Maverick isn't the only Tom Cruise film that has been hit with a delay, as Mission: Impossible 7 is moving to September 30, 2022, due to the concern over the coronavirus pandemic having a negative impact on box office numbers. Even without the option to pilot a fighter jet, Microsoft Flight Simulator won't be short on content as World Update 6 has been released this week, adding several new European locations to explore in stunning detail.

On the film side, there's still the recently-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios to check out, Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die on October 8, Ghostbusters: Afterlife on November 19, and Spider-Man: Now Way Home in December.

