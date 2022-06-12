Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition Trailer Teases Halo Crossover

Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th anniversary edition was announced as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase. It will be coming to Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud in November 2022. Flight Simulator will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

This edition will be completely free for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or those who subscribe to Game Pass. As teased in the trailer, a Halo Infinite Pelican is available to snag in-game. Xbox Game Pass members and existing Flight Sim owners can get it today, for free.

Classic airports and famous planes from previous games like Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight will be coming back. The much-requested helicopters, such as the Bell-407 and Guimbal Cabri G2, and gliders will also be new features.

Microsoft launched Flight Simulator first in 1982, and it can be considered the longest-running flight sim program. There was also a Flight Sim crossover with Top Gun that culminated into a Top Gun: Maverick expansion in early 2022. It included the fancy F/A-18E Super Hornet, as well as five flight challenges.