Best Prime Day Deals Destiny Toaster Preorder Madden 2022 Xbox Design Lab Steam Summer Sale Sea Of Thieves Gameplay Trailer

Microsoft Flight Sim Update Will Let You Land Anywhere, More Tutorials Coming To Xbox

Don't want to land at an airport? No problem.

By on

1 Comments

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event on Thursday, Microsoft shared some news about what's next for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and this includes a new feature.

A future update for Microsoft Flight Simulator will add a "land anywhere" feature that lets you do just that. Developer Jorg Neumann said one piece of feedback the team has seen since launch is that landing at a busy airport and the complexities involved with that--like communicating with the air traffic controllers--can be stressful and difficult. With that in mind, the team is working on a new feature that lets you land literally anywhere you want.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Multiplayer In-Depth Look | Xbox Games Showcase 2021
  2. Far Cry 6 Is A Game Of Contrasts | Play For All 2021
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Respects The Series' Horror Origins And More Action-Filled Sequels | Play For All 2021
  4. Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sequel Trailer Breakdown | E3 2021
  5. Residual - Exclusive Developer Walkthrough [Play For All 2021]
  6. Baldur's Gate 3: What's Next For The Game? | Play For All
  7. Rogue Spirit - Exclusive Developer Walkthrough [Play For All 2021]
  8. Norco - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer [Play For All 2021]
  9. No Place for Bravery - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer [Play For All 2021]
  10. One Lonely Outpost - Exclusive Dev Breakdown[Play For All 2021]
  11. Toem - Exclusive Exploration Gameplay [Play For All 2021]
  12. Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther DLC Is Its Biggest Expansion Yet | Play For All 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Microsoft Flight Simulator Developer Showcase | Xbox Games Showcase 2021

Additionally, Neumann said the forthcoming Xbox release of Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 22 tutorials, which compares to the eight on PC. There will also be a AI co-pilot who can take you to points of interest so you can simply look out the window and enjoy the stunning landscapes below like you might do in a real plane.

Additionally, Neumann said players will be able to use flight sim accessories with the console release. Thrustmaster and other brands will be supported; more details will be announced later on.

Microsoft Flight Simulator releases on July 27 for Xbox. A free expansion themed around the upcoming Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick is also on the way for release in November alongside the movie.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended event also revealed that enhancements for A Plague Tale: Innocence on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 are coming July 6, while we also got the first gameplay trailer for the Sea of Thieves/Pirates of the Caribbean crossover expansion.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
E3 2021
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)