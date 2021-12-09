Microsoft Files Trademark For Halo: The Endless, But What Is It?

Halo Infinite has now completed its launch, with multiplayer releasing in November and the game's campaign finally going live this week. That doesn't mean you'll stop hearing about Microsoft's big shooter, with a new trademark filing indicating more is already being planned.

Microsoft has filed a trademark for "Halo: The Endless", as well as "The Endless", with few details to help determine what it might be referring to. Halo Infinite has been described as Microsoft as its platform for Halo for the foreseeable future, so it's not out of the question to assume this might be the name of the first planned content expansion for the shooter.

Potential Halo Infinite spoilers follow

This would fit in with some references to The Endless within Halo Infinite. The Endless are described as a race contained on Installation 07 by the Forerunners, and most recently encountered by former Banished leader, Atriox. During their meeting, Atriox released the race once more, with another character named Harbinger referencing the race to Master Chief around the same time.

Atriox also encountered a new gravemind for series antagonists, The Flood, on at the end of Halo Wars 2, so it would be interesting to see if these two races intersect in some way. There might also be additional information later in 2022, when the new novel, Halo: The Rubicon Protocol, releases. The book also deals with events tangential to those in Halo Infinite.

Given how broad a definition the filing gives the name, it could be that Halo: The Endless doesn't end up being a part of Halo Infinite at all. The series has been expanded numerous times across various types of media, with new books and even a brand-new TV series coming to Paramount+ soon.