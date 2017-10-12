Microsoft Exec On Xbox One X -- "It's Not For Everybody"

In just a few weeks, Microsoft will launch a new console in the form of the Xbox One X. A more powerful version of the Xbox One, the system arrives on November 7, priced at $500 in the United States. While Microsoft of course expects it to sell well (the pre-orders are apparently strong already), Xbox boss Phil Spencer has now reiterated that the lower-cost Xbox One S model will remain Microsoft's best-selling console this generation.

"Xbox One S will be the market leader for us. It's the more affordable console. It plays all the same games," Spencer told us at the Brazil Game Show today. "It will be the console that sells."

The Xbox One X, meanwhile, is aimed at players who are looking for the "very best experience" with a home console. Even if you don't have a 4K TV, you'll still see the benefits of the console's increased horsepower and more, Spencer pointed out. But similar to the Xbox One Elite controller, the Xbox One X won't be for everyone. It's all about giving players choice; if they want to spend more for a high-end experience, they can. This has been the setup on PC basically since the start, and now consoles are catching up, starting last year with the PS4 Pro and now the Xbox One X.

"Whether you're on a 1080p TV or a 4K TV, you're going to have a great experience. But it's not for everybody. It's like when we built the Xbox One Elite controller, we didn't try to say to everybody, 'If you need an extra controller, go buy the Elite controller.' We sold a ton of those controllers. We know in the gaming segment, there are a lot of people who play games casually and there's also people where gaming is their number one hobby.

"Their number one form of entertainment, and we want to give them the very best experience. I've played games in true 4K with HDR, and they look fantastic. But it doesn't mean everybody has to do that. So we're giving gamers a choice. Whether we've pushed the innovation too far? It's hard to do that with gamers. I guess we'll see; I feel very confident in the product we have coming to market."

Are you going to pick up an Xbox One X next month? Let us know in the comments below!