Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X Will Run Sniper Elite Dev's New Co-Op Shooter "Beautifully"

Speaking to GameSpot today at E3, Rebellion Developments boss Tim Jones talked about how the Sniper Elite developer's new game Strange Brigade will run "beautifully" on Xbox One X. Asked about the improvements that Xbox One X owners can expect when playing Strange Brigade, Jones didn't list any specific things, but stressed that the graphics on the new box are on "another level."

"We can't go too much into specifics, but we can say it's going to be running beautifully smoothly in 4K with HDR and all those sort of bright, shiny new things you expect," he explained. "It looks the business. It is really exciting to see it at the crisp resolution. It does bring the visuals to another level."

Strange Brigade is on display on Microsoft's Xbox booth on the E3 show floor, running on Xbox One X. A co-op shooter set in the 1930s, Strange Brigade supports solo play or co-op for up to four players. The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but you should not expect a Nintendo Switch version of the game anytime soon, if it ever happens at all.

"We thought about it," Jones told GameSpot when we asked if Switch was considered for Strange Brigade. "It's not the right fit for us at the moment with Strange Brigade. I'm not going to say never. We love the platform. I personally love the platform. Certainly Strange Brigade [on Switch] would be cool but we have no plans for that."

GameSpot played Strange Brigade this week at E3.

