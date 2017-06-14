Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X Is A Great Value At $500, Exec Says

One of the biggest talking points around the Xbox One X this week has been its $500 price. That's higher than some, including a number of analysts, thought it would be. It is the most powerful console ever made, and Microsoft never backed away from saying it would have a premium price point, but still, some are feeling sticker shock given it's $100 more than PS4 Pro. Now, Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra has weighed in, saying $500 is an excellent value.

Speaking to TechRadar, Ybarra the Xbox ecosystem is all about giving people options. "We're all about choice," he said, pointing to the Xbox One S as a more than capable console that is available at a relatively affordable price point, starting at $250 right now.

The Xbox One X, meanwhile, is aimed at the "high-end gamer," and it has a price point that reflects that. "If you're a high-end gamer and you want the absolute best experience possible there's no place you'll find a better performance to price ratio than Xbox One X," he said. "True 4K, all the features you saw in the briefing at $499, that value proposition is great."

Further up the ladder in terms of performance--and price--is the PC market. "If you're on PC you're going to be about $1500 or so, so that's another area," Ybarra said. "We love Windows gaming. A lot of our games, almost 20 of them in the show, are going to be on Windows too."

"So that's the point that I love to say, 'What kind of gamer are you?' and let you decide what's best for you."

You can read the full interview here at TechRadar.

GameSpot spoke with Microsoft this week about the console's $500 price point, and the company believes no other console out there is doing what Xbox One X does. For lots more on Xbox One X, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the Xbox One X specs in this video and our roundup of everything you need to know about the console.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7. In other news, Microsoft has released a video in which an Xbox engineer assembles the console piece by piece--it's pretty cool to watch. For more on Xbox at E3 this year, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the company's big news. You can also read GameSpot's breakdown of the company's highs, lows, and biggest games.