Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X Can Stand Vertically

Just like the Xbox One S, Microsoft's new, more powerful Xbox One X console can stand vertically. Xbox director Albert Penello confirmed on Twitter that you can orient the console vertically with an optional accessory that Microsoft will sell separately.

"Yes there is an optional stand for vertical!" Penello said.

The Xbox One S vertical stand is priced at $20. Given that the Xbox One X is smaller than the S, it might be that there is a new stand specific to that device, though there does not appear to be a product page available for it yet on Microsoft's website. We will report back with more information as it becomes available.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. International pricing is £449, €499, CA$599, and AU$649.

GameSpot spoke with Microsoft this week about the console's $500 price point, and the company believes no other console out there is doing what Xbox One X does. For lots more on Xbox One X, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the Xbox One X specs in this video and our roundup of everything you need to know about the console.

In other news, Microsoft has released a video in which an Xbox engineer assembles the console piece by piece--it's pretty cool to watch. For more on Xbox at E3 this year, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the company's big news. You can also read GameSpot's breakdown of the company's highs, lows, and biggest games.