Microsoft E3 2017: Press Conference News Recap - Xbox One X, Assassin's Creed, More

Below you can find all of stories from Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference.
Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing took place on Sunday. If you missed the show and want to catch up on the news, we've put together a roundup that puts all the news in one place. As expected, Project Scorpio was a big focus of Microsoft's E3 press conference, with the system being officially revealed as Xbox One X. There were also a ton of games shown off during the briefing.
Below, you'll find all of our coverage of the Microsoft event, and if you want to re-live the excitement moment-by-moment, you can read our Microsoft press conference liveblog or check out our roundup of all the Microsoft briefing trailers.
Xbox One X (Formerly Project Scorpio) And General Hardware News
- Project Scorpio Officially Named Xbox One X--Microsoft's new upgraded Xbox console has been known as Project Scorpio since last year, but it now has an official name.
- Xbox One X Scorpio Release Date Revealed--Microsoft announces key details about the console during its E3 briefing, including release date and tech specs.
- This Is What Xbox Scorpio Looks Like--Microsoft officially revealed the look of the Scorpio console.
- Xbox One X Pictures--22 pictures of the Xbox One X
- Xbox One X Is Microsoft's Smallest Console Yet--It looks a lot like a black Xbox One S.
- Xbox One X Price Revealed--Microsoft has revealed how much its upcoming Xbox One X console will cost.
- Xbox One X Teardown Analysis--We got a deep dive look of the Xbox One X under the hood.
- Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Adding Original Xbox Games--Xbox One backwards compatibility will soon incorporate more than just Xbox 360 games.
- Free Xbox One X 4K Upgrades Coming For These Five Existing Games--Some big games will get free 4K updates for Xbox One X.
Anthem
BioWare's New IP Anthem Gameplay Revealed--Gameplay footage of BioWare's new sci-fi IP was shown at the Microsoft E3 press conference.
Assassin's Creed Origins
Assassin's Creed Origins Confirmed--Ubisoft has unveiled the first looks for the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed series, which will be set in Egypt.
Watch 5 Minutes Of Assassin's Creed: Origins Gameplay Here--The latest Assassin's Creed was just revealed; take a look at its first gameplay video.
Black Desert Online
E3 2017: Black Desert MMORPG Will Come To Xbox One As Console Launch Exclusive--The popular PC MMORPG will have a console release, titled Black Desert, as an Xbox One console launch exclusive in early 2018.
Crackdown 3
Crackdown 3 Gameplay And Release Date Revealed--Here's what Microsoft had to share about Crackdown 3 during its E3 press conference.
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dragon Ball FighterZ Officially Revealed--We got a first look at the upcoming Dragon Ball fighting game at Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference.
Forza Motorsport 7
Forza 7 Revealed, Runs At Native 4K/60FPS--Microsoft announces the next entry in its mainline Forza Motorsport racing series.
Check Out 5 Minutes Of Forza 7 On Xbox One X--The seventh installment in the racing simulator was announced with a bunch of gameplay footage.
ID@Xbox Games
- Stylish Platformer Cuphead Finally Has Release Date--Microsoft announced a release date for the Disney-style platformer Cuphead today.
- Deep Rock Galactic Revealed--Our first look at Deep Rock Galactic, the new game from the studio behind Goat Simulator.
- Ori And The Blind Forest Sequel Announced, Looks Amazing--The game is subtitled The Will of the Wisps.
- The Last Night and The Artful Escape headed to Xbox One--Microsoft announces the release of two indie titles for Xbox One.
- Tacoma Release Date Announced--The next game from the developers of Gone Home now has a release date.
- Xbox One Getting Adorable Platformer Lucky's Tale--Super Lucky's Tale is coming to Xbox One and PC this year.
Life is Strange: Before The Storm
New Life Is Strange Game Officially Revealed, Release Date Announced--At Microsoft's E3 press briefing, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm was announced.
Metro: Exodus
Metro: Last Light Sequel Revealed As Metro: Exodus--Here's one of the big announcements from Microsoft's E3 press conference.
Minecraft
Xbox One Getting Cross-Play With Nintendo Switch For Minecraft--Microsoft announces some major cross-play news for Minecraft.
Check Out Minecraft's Upgraded Visuals Pack In Action--Mojang announced an enhanced visuals pack to take advantage of Xbox One X's power.
Player Unknown's Battlegrounds
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Coming To Xbox One This Year--The popular Hunger Games-like shooter is headed to consoles.
Sea of Thieves
Sea Of Thieves Delayed Until 2018--Here's what Microsoft had to share about Rare's new game at E3.
State of Decay 2
State Of Decay 2 Set For Launch Spring 2018, Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive--During Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, we got a glimpse of State of Decay 2's new gameplay.
