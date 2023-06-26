Microsoft Docs Indicate Bungie Is Is Working On A New IP Called "Matter"

As a part of the FTC-Microsoft trial, it was revealed that Microsoft is expecting a new IP from Bungie, the studio behind Destiny 2 and the recently announced Marathon revival. And it's expected to come out sometime in 2025.

Thanks to old confidential Microsoft files (via IGN), we know that the company noticed when Bungie trademarked the name "Matter" in 2018, which is expected to be the latest IP to come out of Bungie. Microsoft had this to say about Bungie's new IP:

"As of 2021, [Bungie] has more than doubled its headquarters space and plans to open a new studio in Amsterdam by 2022 for ongoing support on Destiny 2 and development of a new IP, currently expected to release in 2025."

The IGN report also points out that Bungie has been showing signs that the studio is creating a new IP. Job listings were found in 2020 that said its new IP would have a "comedic" tone and would feature "whimsical characters." However, nothing official has been announced regarding "Matter," though GameSpot has contacted the company for comment.

"Matter" wasn't the only thing revealed in these documents. It also mentions how in 2021, Microsoft was considering buying studios such as Sega, Niantic, and even Bungie to help boost Game Pass subscriptions and help their mobile division.

For more news on the FTC-Microsoft trial, check out our story on Microsoft's strategy to "spend Sony out of business" and how Starfield was supposed to be on the PlayStation 5 before Microsoft purchased ZeniMax.