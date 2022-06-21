Microsoft Confirms There's An Xbox Controller Shortage In Europe
"Supply disruptions" are currently affecting stock in the region.
After reports appeared online of people being unable to purchase Xbox Series X|S controllers in Europe, Microsoft has now confirmed that there is a shortage.
Speaking to VGC, the company has confirmed that "supply disruptions" are currently affecting stock, with a large number of big retailers completely sold out. Users on ResetEra recently shared their inability to acquire a new Xbox controller across Europe, and if there were any it was in very limited supply or through scalpers.
"We know it may be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions," a Microsoft spokesperson told VGC. "We’re working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local retailer for availability."
At the time of writing, there appear to be zero first-party wireless controllers available at any major UK retailers such as GAME, Argos, and even the official Microsoft Store. Numerous retailers do have the Elite controller available, as well as third party controllers, but the former is very costly, and the latter can suffer from wear and tear more easily.
As pointed out by VGC, Amazon UK is one of the few retailers where you can currently purchase a first-party wireless Xbox controller for the recommended retail price. But third-party sellers are charging almost double, with prices starting at $115 (£93.99).
There does not appear to be any current stock issues in the US, with the Microsoft Store and Best Buy both still selling controllers. Though as VGC points out, Amazon US and GameStop are only selling pre-owned controllers, meaning there might be some stock issues in places.
