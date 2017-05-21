Microsoft Clarifies Xbox Scorpio Frame Rate/Fidelity Stance

Microsoft has clarified another detail about the upcoming Project Scorpio console.

Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra confirmed that Microsoft will not force developers to ensure there is frame rate parity between Scorpio and Xbox One games. Responding to someone on Twitter who said this would be the case, Ybarra stressed that no such mandate is in place. "No, there isn't," he said to the suggestion that there is a requirement that a game's Xbox One frame rate is the same for its Scorpio version. "This is up to the developer to choose, for their games, what they want to do."

In another tweet, Ybarra laid out Microsoft's policy on this even more clearly and directly: "Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity," he said.

Microsoft is positioning Scorpio as the "most powerful console ever made," so it would be unfortunate if developers had to reign in their visions for games by limiting frame rate and fidelity.

All Xbox One games work on Scorpio, though the Scorpio editions can look and perform better if developers want to do that. It is a similar situation with PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Microsoft is expected to share more details on Scorpio at E3 or sooner. Presumably we will learn the console's official name and price, among other things, in the weeks and months to come before the system's launch this holiday.

