Microsoft CEO Says He Would "Love" To Get Rid Of Xbox Exclusives But Can't Because Of Sony

During the FTC-Microsoft trial, the head of Microsoft revealed that he would "love" to get rid of exclusive games, but it's something that the company has to do because of Sony.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's testimony today (via The Verge), he said this while commenting on the company's strategies and plans for the future. When he was asked about games being exclusive to one platform, this is what he said:

"If it was up to me I would love to get rid of the entire exclusives on consoles, but that's not for me to define especially as a low-share player in the console market. The dominant player there [Sony] has defined market competition using exclusives, so that's the world we live in. I have no love for that world."

As pointed out by The Verge report, Nadella is fully aware that exclusive games are a significant reason why consumers purchase one console over the other and that it plays a big part in gaining new subscribers for Xbox Game Pass.

Speaking of Game Pass yesterday on June 27, head of PlayStation Jim Ryan claimed that multiple publishers have taken issue with the service. In Ryans's deposition, he stated to have "talked to all publishers they unanimously do not like Game Pass because it's value destructive."

