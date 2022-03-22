Microsoft Announces New Xbox Controller Spring Collection

Microsoft has announced new Xbox controllers themed around the season of Spring that just kicked off in the northern hemisphere. The new controllers stem from the Designed for Xbox label, which means these are Xbox controllers made by Microsoft's partners and not Microsoft itself.

The Spring 2022 collection includes controllers from PowerA, Otterbox, and 8BitDo. The gamepads are meant to capture the feeling and tone of the "playfulness and whimsy that Springtime brings."

The Spring Collection

The PowerA controllers feature mappable buttons on the back that players can use to program specific in-game actions. The controllers also rumble and vibrate, and they sport a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and feature a volume dial and a one-touch mic mute. These are wired controllers, and they come with a 10-foot cable. The PowerA controllers are compatible with Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC, and there are five pastel colors to choose from for $38 each. You can see the official descriptions below and preorder your favorite design.

Lavender Swirl – mesmerizing, swirly, psychedelic goodness.

Cotton Candy Blue – sugary sensation inspired by the sweetest of childhood treats.

Pink Lemonade – icy cold and refreshing design to brighten up any gaming session.

Purple Camo – pastel purple meets rough-and-tumble camo.

Pastel Dream – soothing fades that turn even the most stressful session into a smooth symphony of gaming prowess.

PowerA's new Xbox controllers

The next product is not a controller itself but rather a controller shell from OtterBox. What's new here is the Lilac Dream color, which has purple and pink grips and a clear shell. The grips can be swapped out and taken apart to help with cleaning. The new Lilac Dream color sells for $40 and is available from the Microsoft Store and other retailers around the world.

The OtterBox Lilac Dream shell

Finally, the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired controller's new pastel pink option, which was already announced, is available to preorder now for $45. The controller has two programmable back buttons and is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Android, and iOS. It also features support for multiple custom profiles, and players can switch between them on the fly. The controller also has a 3.5mm audio jack and the ability to mute your microphone right from the controller.

8BitDo's new controller

In other Xbox news, Microsoft has created fuzzy Xbox controllers to promote the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie. These are not going on sale to the general public, but you can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one.