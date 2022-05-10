Microsoft Announces New Adaptive Accessories To Improve PC's Accessibility

Microsoft will release a new line of adaptive accessories to better accommodate the needs of disability communities. Announced during the Microsoft Ability Summit, this "adaptive input ecosystem" will consist of three products: the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, Microsoft Adaptive Hub, and Microsoft Adaptive Buttons.

The new adaptive accessories are customizable and individual users can configure the inputs and shortcuts. The Adaptive Mouse is exactly what it sounds like--an adaptable mouse that can come with a mouse tail, thumb support, or other 3D printable tails as needed.

The Adaptive Hub and the Adaptive Buttons combined together can replace a traditional keyboard or be an add-on. The Adaptive Hub can connect via Bluetooth to four different Adaptive Buttons. Different button toppers are available and include a D-pad, joystick, and dual button. Beyond those three standard options, users will also be able to 3D print a different button topper. According to their needs, users can also customize what inputs or different commands these buttons each correspond to.

Microsoft also opened a new Inclusive Tech Lab, which it calls a "successor to the original opened by the Xbox team in 2017." Its primary goal is still to partner with disability communities in order to innovate, design, and evaluate new accessibility products.

The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, Microsoft Adaptive Hub, and Microsoft Adaptive Buttons will be released this fall. Pricing has not been announced yet.