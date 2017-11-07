Microsoft Announces An Absurd Xbox One X Bundle That You Can't Buy

Microsoft's next Xbox, the Xbox One X, is finally here. Anyone can go pick up the super-powerful and extra-small console for $500 US. Now, Microsoft has announced another Xbox One X bundle in partnership with NBA superstar Stephen Curry. It's completely absurd and you cannot buy it. The Xbox One X and Curry 4 "More Power" VIP Kit is being given away to "today's top athletes, entertainers, and influencers."

The bundle comes with an Xbox One X console (with Curry's #30 on it), as well as two Xbox One Elite controllers, unspecified Xbox One games, and subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. It also comes with "Xbox One X-inspired" items like the Under Armour Curry 4 "More Power" basketball shoes, as well as V-MODA Crossfade 2 wireless headphones, Xbox-branded socks, and an Incase NoviConnected travel roller that can be used to charge the Xbox One Elite controllers (or something else).

While Microsoft giving this bundle away to famous people, the company said you can potentially win one by following "partner social channels." This is probably in reference to companies like Under Armour, V-MODA, and Incase. For lots more on this announcement, you can check out this Xbox Wire blog post.

The Xbox One X offers the most powerful specs available in a console, helping Xbox One games to look better than ever. For more on how the console's specs translate to what you actually see, check out our Xbox One X review. You can also see a wider view of critical opinion in our review roundup, or take a look at everything you need to know about the Xbox One X.

If you're looking for more on the new device, you can check out our Xbox One X graphics comparison with a PC and an original Xbox One, or take a look at how Halo 5 is being enhanced for Xbox One X.

.