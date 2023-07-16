Microsoft And Sony Reach Deal To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation

Days after defeating the FTC’s challenge to its purchase of Activision Blizzard--and one day before its scheduled meeting with the UK’s CMA--Microsoft has reached an agreement with Sony to keep the Call Of Duty franchise on PlayStation post-merger.

Microsoft boss Phil Spencer announced the deal via Twitter, where he says the two sides “have signed a binding agreement” to keep the successful first-person shooter franchise coming to PlayStation consoles. “We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games,” the tweet continued.

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

The deal was struck days after a California judge ruled in favor of Microsoft against the FTC, which thwarted the regulatory commission’s attempt to delay Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. An appeal filed by the FTC was also rejected.

The FTC isn’t the only government Microsoft has had to contend with, as the United Kingdom’s CMA has also voiced its concerns as it reviews the terms of the deal. Microsoft is scheduled to meet with the CMA early this week.

No further details on the Call Of Duty deal with Sony--in particular its length, which was rumored in the past to be 10 years--have been made public. The same of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft is expected to close as early as this week, as the company would be on the hook for a $3 billion ”breakup fee” or work out an extension if the deal isn’t closed by July 18.