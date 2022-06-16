Microsoft Adds New Game Performance Fit Indicator For PC In Xbox App

On the Xbox app, Microsoft is rolling out a new game performance fit indicator tailored to your specific PC. Under the green Install button for a specific game, a tag, "Plays well on similar PCs," will show up as a prediction of how Microsoft expects the game to run on your machine.

This tag is determined by Microsoft observing a game's performance on machines comparable to yours. It's a new feature that's a nice-to-have, at-a-glance look if your PC can run certain games before the download button is triggered.

What the new performance tag looks like.

If your PC doesn't meet minimum requirements, you'll still be able to check what a game's minimum specs are. This tag feature isn't available for every game yet, but will gradually get added. "As we continue to learn about the performance of a game on similar PCs, you may not see a performance check for every game (especially recently added games) until we have enough information to share a recommendation. Keep checking back," says senior product manager lead Tila Nguyen in a Xbox blog post.

This new addition follows Microsoft testing other performance indicator tags in December 2021. The difference was that this "trial tag" read, "Should play great on this PC" and was only available for those who agreed to see the Xbox app store's preview versions.