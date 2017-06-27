Michelle Rodriguez Explains Why She Might Quit Fast & Furious Series

Fast & Furious franchise star Michelle Rodriguez said today that she might quit the series. Why? In a post on Instagram, the actress said she might say goodbye to the franchise if the producers do not "show some love to the women" in the next entry in the blockbuster action series.

"I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one," Rodriguez said. "Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love"

It would be a big deal if Rodriguez does quit, as she and Vin Diesel are the only remaining members of the original cast still involved in the series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in May, Rodriguez talked about the "male-dominated environment" that she works in for the Fast & Furious series. "At the end of the day, the only leverage I have as an individual is my participation. That's the only leverage I ever use with anything. It's like, look, this doesn't agree with my ethics, morals. My heart doesn't feel right doing this in front of millions of people, so I can always oblige myself and depart because money, to me, isn't as important as my lines that you're not allowed to cross."

The latest entry in the Fast & Furious series, The Fate of the Furious, opened earlier this year and made more than $1.1 billion in its first three weeks. The movie arrived on digital stores today.

The ninth and tenth Fast & Furious movies will premiere in 2019 and 2021. There are also plans for spinoffs.