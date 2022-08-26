Mew, Dodrio, And Scizor Are Coming To Pokemon Unite In September

Pokemon Unite is getting three new champions in September: Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Their release dates will be staggered across the month. Mew will arrive first on September 9, Dodrio on September 14, and Scizor on September 28.

Vol. 3 of the #UNITE1st Anniversary is now live! Take a look to see when you can go up against classic Trainers, battle against Rayquaza in the new Theia Sky Ruins map, and battle using all new Pokémon! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/Gtfgt9iUZX — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 25, 2022

Mew is a ranged attacker and has more learnable moves than other Pokemon. Uniquely, it can also forget and learn moves again during battle--something other units can't. Usually, when you select a skill for a Pokemon, the Pokemon can't change it mid-battle. To get Mew, players will need to collect mural fragments. How these fragments are earned is currently unknown.

Accompanying Mew is a new map called Theia Sky Ruins Unearthed. It's a floating arena with Legendary Pokemon to fight and will also host Legacy Trainer Showdowns--a new feature where players can fight against Trainers from various Pokemon titles, including Raihan and Leon from Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as Korrina from Pokemon X and Y. All ranked and standard matches will be moved to Theia Sky Ruins starting September 2.

Though a lot of the excitement is focused on Mew--an iconic character--Dodrio is a surprising choice that a lot of players say they're highly anticipating. Dodrio only got a few seconds in the trailer, but from the scant seconds, it looks like Dodrio might be a Speedster.

If you haven't already obtained Pokemon Unite's first anniversary goodies, you can log in now and get free licenses and holowear.