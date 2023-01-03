Metroid Prime Announcement Might Be On The Way

A new tease popped up over the holidays possibly pointing to Metroid Prime information surfacing soon. Though, keep in mind, there have been rumors about a remastered trilogy for the Samus Aran series for years now. So take the following with a grain of salt.

A GamingLeaksAndRumours moderator (via Insider Gaming) posted that a "verified" leaker direct messaged them: "Do you think everyone is primed and ready?" Reddit user Spheromancer added that this same person teased The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's title before it was officially announced.

Now this cryptic message could go in a couple of different directions. For starters, Metroid Prime 4 was announced over five years ago. Developer Retro Studios overtook development in early 2019. Since then, it's been close to radio silence even though people have expected news is coming for the Samus Aran adventure before.

There also have been rumors for years of a remastered Metroid Prime Trilogy. In fact, GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb reported that the original Metroid Prime was planned to release on Nintendo Switch this past holiday season to coincide with the game's 20th anniversary. That obviously did not come to pass.

The reported remasters for the three Metroid Prime games could include dual-stick and gyro controls. Giant Bomb previously mentioned improvements would be more notable in the first game compared to Echoes and Corruption (the second and third installments, respectively).

Insider Gaming speculates that a Nintendo Direct could be on the horizon, especially considering a new OLED Switch model for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just leaked too. Nothing official has been announced by Nintendo.