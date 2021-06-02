Metroid Prime 4: Everything We Know

Metroid Prime 4 is one of the most-anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch, and it has been a very long time since Nintendo has even teased the project. Initially announced with only a logo back at E3 2017, the long-awaited sequel has gone through a bit of a tumultuous development period, and it's possible we could finally have some answers during the Nintendo Direct presentation at E3 2021. We didn't think the "4" in the title meant four years in between announcements, but here's what we know about Metroid Prime 4 so far.

Release Date

Nintendo has not revealed a release date for Metroid Prime 4, simply revealing that the game was "in development" during E3 2017 and offering an apology for the wait at the beginning of 2019. During this second update, Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi said it would be missing its internal release target for the game, but since we don't know what that is, it's unclear when we can expect Metroid Prime 4.

What We Know And Expect At E3 2021

In the grand scheme of things, the real answer is "almost nothing," but there are a few things we know about Metroid Prime 4 already. Unfortunately, what we know wasn't all positive news.

Development initially began, reportedly under Bandai Namco rather than an internal Nintendo studio, and Nintendo was unhappy with the work-in-progress's quality. It announced early in 2019 that development was restarting, this time via Retro Studios, the American studio behind the first three games. Producer Kensuke Tanabe, who also served in this role on the first three games and Metroid Prime: Hunters, is back, as well.

While these developments bode well for the game's final quality, it doesn't give us any indication of whether it's ready to be shown again. Coming more than two years after development restarted, it's certainly possible we get a trailer at the Nintendo Direct presentation during E3 2021, but that isn't guaranteed.

Platforms

Yes! Something we know for certain! Metroid Prime 4 is releasing on Nintendo Switch. At this time, that's its exclusive platform, though that could certainly change if it ends up releasing as Nintendo readies whatever next-gen system it likely has planned.

Trailers

If this tease showing the logo counts as a trailer, then this is the first official trailer for Metroid Prime 4. What you see is what you get. Will this be the final logo? Will there be a subtitle for the game? If we're lucky, more answers could come at E3 2021.

Is There Multiplayer?

Without confirmation of other features, it's completely unclear if Metroid Prime 4 will feature multiplayer, and it's made even murkier because of the Metroid Prime games released so far, several have multiplayer and a few do not. Tacked-on multiplayer is becoming less common in today's big-name game releases, but Nintendo is known to surprise us.

Preorder Details

You cannot currently preorder Metroid Prime 4. Once preorders are live at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target, we will update this section to detail any bonuses they offer, though Nintendo games typically limit these to physical goodies rather than in-game content.