Metroid Prime 4 Developer Updates Twitter Banner, People Think News Is Coming

Retro Studios, the Texas-based Metroid developer owned by Nintendo, has updated its Twitter banner image, prompting some to believe news might be brewing about the series, and specially Metroid Prime 4.

Some people seem to be of the idea that this is, in fact, the first proper image of Metroid Prime 4, though that is not confirmed. To date, Nintendo has only shown the logo for Metroid Prime 4, and that happened years ago, so fans are understandably eager for any piece of news they can get.

The image shows a character that appears to be Samus standing in the middle of a deep, dark hallway. There is light shining down from the ceiling, and overall, the image looks very foreboding.

Retro Studios has updated their Twitter banner.. pic.twitter.com/8jkvhZZzKd — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 17, 2022

Metroid Prime 4 was originally announced at E3 2017, and was reportedly in the works at Bandai Namco. In 2019, Nintendo announced that development shifted to Retro Studios, noting at the time, "The current development progress has not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series."

Due to the change, development on Metroid Prime 4 was restarted from the beginning at Retro, and the project's release was delayed (though a date has never been announced).

"It will be a long road until the next time we will be able to update you on the development progress, and development time will be extensive," Nintendo said in 2019. "However, we will continue developing the game, so that when it is completed, it will stand shoulder to shoulder with the past Metroid Prime series titles."

We'll report back with more information Metroid Prime 4 when it's announced.