Metroid Fusion Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online On March 9

As a part of Nintendo's recent move to bring its more iconic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online, the company has announced a port of Metroid Fusion is on the way. The classic Game Boy Advance title will be available for all subscribers starting Thursday, March 9.

Originally released in 2002, Metroid Fusion follows the iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran as she explores the surface of planet SR388 in search of parasitic organisms referred to as X. The 2D action game is commonly regarded as one of the best entries in the Metroid series. In GameSpot's review of Metroid Fusion, we stated its "extremely responsive controls, terrific graphics, and great audio make Fusion easily one of the best action games for the Game Boy Advance."

Metroid Fusion's surprise announcement comes hot on the heels of Metroid Prime Remake's reveal last month. And, considering Metroid Dread is also a fairly recent entry in the Metroid series, we're crossing our fingers all this means the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4 is coming sooner rather than later. Announced back in 2017, the fourth entry in the series has been in and out of development repeatedly over the course of the last six years. However, development on the game restarted in 2019 after producer Kensuke Tanabe, who also served in this role on the first three games and Metroid Prime: Hunters, decided to return to the series.