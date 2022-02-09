Metroid Dread Update Adds New Difficulties For Free

Metroid Dread will receive a free update that adds two new difficulty modes for all players. The news was revealed during a jam-packed Nintendo Direct that featured 40 minutes of news. Metroid Dread players can expect the free patch to be downloadable later today, February 9.

The first new difficulty, called Dread Mode, brings much higher stakes to the game with a one-hit-kill element that can upend Samus' valiant efforts in a flash. On the flip side of that hardcore mode is a new Rookie Mode, which is meant to be an introduction for new players, or perhaps just give veteran players a breezier experience.

Samus will have her hands full with Dread Mode.

Nintendo also announced that a second free update, currently scheduled for April, will add a boss rush mode to the game. Watch for the first free update to appear on your Switch today if you're eager to make Metroid Dread harder or easier.