Metroid Dread Trailer Features The Return Of A Classic Villain

A new trailer for Metroid Dread has gone live, which features Samus apparently at odds with the Chozo. The race of warrior-like alien bird-people has long been referenced in the Metroid series, although the actual details on the disappearance of the entire race have only been vaguely hinted at over the years.

The new trailer shows Samus under attack from a mysterious Chozo warrior, with Nintendo describing the species as a "highly intelligent and technologically advanced" race that once sought to bring peace throughout the galaxy. Something eventually went wrong once the Chozo civilization reached its breaking point, and it'll be up to Samus to uncover this mystery.

In addition to that revelation, the trailer features other notable scenes which include a beast that appears to be Kraid, an enemy that Samus has fought before. Just like in older games, Samus will be able to upgrade her arsenal throughout her journey, with tools such as Flash Shift that gives her a brief burst of super-speed, the classic Grapple Beam, and the Storm Missile which can lock onto multiple enemy targets.

Back in July, Nintendo revealed that the light-blue suit Samus wore in an earlier trailer is the same suit that she wore in Metroid Fusion. "In Metroid Dread, Samus' suit appears to have changed quite a bit from her previous missions," Nintendo wrote. "This is the result of the organic suit from Metroid Fusion--which was greatly transformed following the attack by the X parasitic lifeform and the injection of the Metroid vaccine--gradually returning to its original, mechanical Power Suit form."

Metroid Dread is out on October 8 for Nintendo Switch, which just so happens to be the same day that the Nintendo Switch OLED model launches.