Metroid Dread Is Now The Series' Best-Selling Game

Metroid Dread has sold 2.9 million units since its release in October 2021, making it the best-selling Metroid game of all time. The record was previously held by 2002's Metroid Prime with 2.84 million units sold. The new figures comes from Nintendo's most recent earnings call. (Thanks Nintendo Life.)

The highly anticipated Metroid Dread was on Amazon video game best-sellers list in Australia, North America, the UK, and Japan. It was also the most pre-ordered game post-E3 2021 at GameStop. Metroid Dread had its highest-selling physical game launch in the UK. Including digital copies, it quickly became the fastest-selling Metroid game in that region. In North America, Metroid Dread sold over 854,000 units in its first month, and in Japan, it sold 86,798 retail units in just two days before selling roughly 270,000 in the first week alone. Another 2.63 million sales came from other regions across the world.

In 2021, Metroid Dread was nominated for a number of awards at both The Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards, winning Best Action/Adventure Game at the latter showcase and the Nintendo Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks. It was also named one of the 10 best games of the year by GameSpot

Nintendo did not specify a release date for Metroid Prime 4. This isn't surprising since Nintendo reported that it was restarting development on the oft-delayed game. For more on Metroid, read about all we know on Metroid Prime 4 and our Metroid Dread review.