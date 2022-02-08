The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Metroid Dread Gets A Big Discount In GameFly's Preowned Blowout Sale

Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, Resident Evil Village, and more are all part of the savings.

GameFly is currently discounting hundreds of preowned games, including Metroid Dread , Guardians of the Galaxy and Battlefield 2042 . Metroid Dread has rarely been discounted since launching last year, and this is the best deal we've seen for the stellar Switch exclusive. Best of all, you don't need to be a GameFly member to enjoy any of the discounts.

Most of the games also come with new cases and inserts--so you shouldn't have to worry about getting a torn-up product that's seen better days. The sale includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Switch games, although several Blu-rays are also included in the promotion.

A few of the standout deals include Call of Duty: Vanguard , Halo Infinite , and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition . If you're more of a sports fan, you'll find Madden NFL 22 and Riders Republic at steep discounts.

Be sure to check out our favorite deals below, then head over to GameFly to browse its full catalog of savings.

Best deals at GameFly

