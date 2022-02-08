The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Metroid Dread Gets A Big Discount In GameFly's Preowned Blowout Sale
Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, Resident Evil Village, and more are all part of the savings.
GameFly is currently discounting hundreds of preowned games, including Metroid Dread , Guardians of the Galaxy and Battlefield 2042 . Metroid Dread has rarely been discounted since launching last year, and this is the best deal we've seen for the stellar Switch exclusive. Best of all, you don't need to be a GameFly member to enjoy any of the discounts.
Most of the games also come with new cases and inserts--so you shouldn't have to worry about getting a torn-up product that's seen better days. The sale includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Switch games, although several Blu-rays are also included in the promotion.
A few of the standout deals include Call of Duty: Vanguard , Halo Infinite , and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition . If you're more of a sports fan, you'll find Madden NFL 22 and Riders Republic at steep discounts.
Be sure to check out our favorite deals below, then head over to GameFly to browse its full catalog of savings.
Best deals at GameFly
-
Back 4 Blood
-- $25 ($
28)
-
Battlefield 2042
-- $33 ($
40)
-
Biomutant
-- $13 ($
18)
-
Call of Duty: Vanguard
-- $30 ($
40)
-
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
-- $25 ($
30)
-
Deathloop
-- $23 ($
28)
-
Death Stranding: Director's Cut
-- $30 ($
35)
-
Far Cry 6
-- $23 ($
30)
-
The Forgotten City
-- $15 ($
18)
-
Guardians of the Galaxy
-- $20 ($
25)
-
Halo Infinite
-- $35 ($
40)
-
Life is Strange: True Colors
-- $18 ($
25)
-
Madden NFL 22
-- $28 ($
30)
-
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
-- $25 ($
35)
-
Metroid Dread
-- $40 ($
50)
-
Outriders
-- $13 ($
15)
-
Resident Evil Village
-- $18 ($
20)
-
Riders Republic
-- $30 ($
40)
-
Tales of Arise
-- $25 ($
30)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In January 2022
- Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Announced
- PS Plus Games For January 2022 Live Now, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation