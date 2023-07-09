Metroid Dread Discounted To $39 For Prime Day 2023

Metroid Dread is not just one of the best side-scrollers on Nintendo Switch, it's one of the best games on the platform, period. If you haven't played it, do yourself a favor and grab it from GameStop right now. The retailer has Metroid Dread discounted to only $39 as part of it Summer Sale, which is directly competing with Prime Day 2023.

Metroid Dread takes the series back to its side-scrolling roots for the first time since Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002. Developed by Mercury Steam, the studio behind the 3DS remake of Metroid II, Dread takes cues from Samus Returns with its counter system and refined aiming/movement controls.

Dread's various unique biomes are an absolute joy to explore. In true Metroid fashion, there are many upgrades to secure and secrets to uncover. On top of the great sense of adventure, Metroid Dread has some truly phenomenal boss fights that will test your skills. Thee world is also filled with zones patrolled by the EMMI, terrifying robotic creatures that you must stealthily avoid and eventually deactivate.

Longtime fans of the series will also appreciate the narrative running through this action-packed adventure. The game earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Metroid Dread review. "More than anything else, Metroid Dread feels like going back to a place of comfort after a long time away," I wrote. "Though the gameplay is refined and new features have been added to the mix, Dread sticks closely to the formula of its predecessors. In the end, for longtime fans like myself, that's probably for the best. There's nothing to dread here. We're home again."

Metroid Dread is far from the only Nintendo Switch exclusive discounted to its best-ever price. GameStop also has Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $39 each. Over at Target, Circle members can grab New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Party for $20 each as well as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $30 each.

More Prime Day deals