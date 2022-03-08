Metroid Dread And More Switch Exclusives Discounted In New Sale

GameFly is once again offering big discounts on its preowned catalog, with hits such as Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Metroid Dread available with great price tags. You don't need to be a GameFly member to take advantage of the savings, and most products ship with a new case and manual.

We've scoured the catalog for GameFly's best PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch deals and listed them below. If none of these catch your eye, but sure to check the full list--with dozens of hit games on sale, there's bound to be something for you.

Best Switch deals on GameFly

Nintendo Switch games are seeing some of the best discounts, with popular titles such as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl listed for just $45. Metroid Dread, one of the best games of 2021, is discounted to $40--as is New Pokemon Snap. The list of Switch discounts is short, but filled with heavy hitters.

Best PlayStation deals on GameFly

Deathloop is an absolute bargain at $20, but if you're looking for some cooperative action, you can also find Rainbow Six: Extraction available for the same price. And despite some early issues, Battlefield 2042 is slowly turning things around. Listed for just $30, now might be a good time to dive in.

Best Xbox deals on GameFly

If you're yet to experience the latest Halo adventure, you can pick up Halo Infinite for $25. Far Cry 6, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Resident Evil Village are also available for less than $25. Outriders is one of the cheapest games in the GameFly catalog at $10 and is an easy recommendation at this new price point.